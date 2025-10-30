Mac McClung Scored 7 PTS in 12 MIN in His PACERS DEBUT!
Published on October 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
NBA G League Stories from October 30, 2025
- Player Profile: Javante McCoy - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Kessler Edwards - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Terrence Hargrove Jr. - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Coleman Hawkins - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Justyn Hamilton - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Moses Brown - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Dane Goodwin - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: James Akinjo - Grand Rapids Gold
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Announce Training Camp Roster Following 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Osceola Magic Acquire Javon Freeman-Liberty and Mike Miles from Windy City Bulls
- Osceola Magic Announce 2025-26 Season Promotional Schedule
- Osceola Magic Acquire Phillip Wheeler and Will Baker in Three-Team Deal
- Osceola Magic Announce 2025-26 G League Schedule