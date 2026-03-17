Mac McClung Named G League Player of the Week - March 17
Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video
Mac McClung continues to stack up awards! The Chicago Bulls' Two-Way signee has been named G League Player of the Week after putting up 38.3 PPG and 12.3 APG with a career-high 54 PTS for the Windy City Bulls.
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