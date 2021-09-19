Lugnuts Fall to Whitecaps, Concluding 2021 Season

LANSING, Mich. - On an ideal 80-degree day in downtown Lansing, Lester Madden, Jr., went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and the Lansing Lugnuts (58-62) concluded the 2021 season with a 19-4 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (58-62) on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Whitecaps hit seven doubles, two triples and five home runs - from 2-3-4-5-6 hitters Gage Workman, Jake Holton, Rey Rivera, Eliezer Alfonzo and Parker Meadows - in setting a single-game franchise record for extra-base hits.

Lansing starter Osvaldo Berrios was done in by a six-run third inning, allowing eight total runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings.

The Whitecaps followed up with a five-run fourth inning against José Mora and Leudeny Pineda, turning the game into a laugher.

Charlie Cerny kept the 'Caps off the board with 2 2/3 scoreless innings, blanking the visitors in the sixth and seventh, before West Michigan awakened with a four-run eighth against Garrett Acton.

Eephus-tossing William Simoneit pitched the ninth and allowed a solo shot to Alfonzo that lifted the Whitecaps into a 19-2 lead and appeared to cap off the scoring for the year...

Until Lester Madden, Jr., in his final at-bat of 2021, sent a two-out rocket to left field off RJ Petit in the bottom of the ninth. It was the Lansing DH's third home run of the season.

Madden, Jared McDonald and Lawrence Butler each finished the game 2-for-4 in the losing cause.

The next Lugnuts game will be held in 202 days: Friday, April 8, 2022, against the Lake County Captains, opening the Nuts' 26th season at Jackson® Field™.

For the latest information about the Lansing Lugnuts throughout the offseason, visit lansinglugnuts.com.

