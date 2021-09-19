Kernels Advance to the High-A Central Championship Series
September 19, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
PEORIA, Illinois - The Cedar Rapids have clinched the #2 seed in the High-A Central Championship Series. They will take on the Quad Cities River Bandits, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
The series begins Tuesday, September 21st in Cedar Rapids at 6:35 PM. Tickets are on sale now online, and the Kernels Ticket Office will open tomorrow for normal business hours beginning at 10am.
PLAYOFF FORMAT:
Date Series Structure
MON Sep-20 Off
TUE Sep-21 Game 1 @ Cedar Rapids 6:35 PM
WED Sep-22 Game 2 @ Cedar Rapids 6:35 PM
THU Sep-23 Off
FRI Sep-24 Game 3 @ Quad Cities 6:30 PM
SAT Sep-25 *Game 4 @ Quad Cities 6:30 PM
SUN Sep-26 *Game 5 @ Quad Cities 6:30 PM
*if necessary
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from September 19, 2021
- Wisconsin Closes Out 2021 with 2-0 Win at Great Lakes - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kernels Advance to the High-A Central Championship Series - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Information: September 19 at Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- Wild 9th Ends in River Bandits Walk-Off Win - South Bend Cubs
- Out of the Race: Loons Fall in Ten Innings, 8-6 - Great Lakes Loons
- Bates' Walk-Off Clinches Bandits' Final Regular Season Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- McClanahan's Tenth-Inning Blast Paces Wisconsin Past the Loons - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Kernels Advance to the High-A Central Championship Series
- Kernels Remain Tied for #2 Seed
- Steven Cruz placed on 7-day IL & Ryan Shreve reinstated from 7-day IL
- Varland ties career-high 11 strikeouts, but Kernels fall
- Kernels Offense Shut Down in Series Opener in Peoria