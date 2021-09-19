Kernels Advance to the High-A Central Championship Series

PEORIA, Illinois - The Cedar Rapids have clinched the #2 seed in the High-A Central Championship Series. They will take on the Quad Cities River Bandits, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

The series begins Tuesday, September 21st in Cedar Rapids at 6:35 PM. Tickets are on sale now online, and the Kernels Ticket Office will open tomorrow for normal business hours beginning at 10am.

PLAYOFF FORMAT:

Date Series Structure

MON Sep-20 Off

TUE Sep-21 Game 1 @ Cedar Rapids 6:35 PM

WED Sep-22 Game 2 @ Cedar Rapids 6:35 PM

THU Sep-23 Off

FRI Sep-24 Game 3 @ Quad Cities 6:30 PM

SAT Sep-25 *Game 4 @ Quad Cities 6:30 PM

SUN Sep-26 *Game 5 @ Quad Cities 6:30 PM

*if necessary

