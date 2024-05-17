Luciano Homers as Woodpeckers Drop Rain-Filled Affair to Ballers

KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-18) took an early lead Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark, but the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (19-17) stormed back to score seven unanswered runs and defeat the Woodpeckers, 7-2. Fayetteville has lost three of four in this week's series in Kannapolis.

Waner Luciano kicked the game off with a bang in the top of the second. The Woodpeckers' second baseman blasted a 437-foot solo home run to left off Cannon Ballers starter Grant Taylor. It was Luciano's second homer of the year and his first since April 17. Later in the frame, Will Bush made it a 2-0 ballgame with an RBI single.

Kannapolis responded in the bottom half against Fayetteville starter Alonzo Tredwell (L, 1-2) with an Arxy Hernandez RBI single to cut the deficit in half. The Ballers tied it at two in the fourth on a single by Mikey Kane. After Tredwell departed the game in the fifth following a walk to Rikku Nishida, a Woodpeckers throwing error allowed Nishida to come across and give the home team the lead for good.

Nishida came up again in the sixth and delivered the knockout blow for the Ballers on a two-run double down the line in left. Kannapolis added two more in the seventh before scoring their final run in the bottom of the eighth on a balk from Fayetteville reliever Wilmy Sanchez.

The Woodpeckers turn their attention to Saturday night's game, looking to keep their hopes for a series split alive. RHP Yeriel Santos looks to continue his strong start to 2024 as he gets the start for Fayetteville. Meanwhile, the Cannon Ballers try to make it four of their last five with RHP Seth Keener on the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

