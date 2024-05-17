GreenJackets Homestand Preview #5: May 21-26

May 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to look ahead for their first and only twelve game homestand of 2024! Part two of this two-week stay at SRP Park brings the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers from the White Sox organization to town for their first trip to SRP Park and second overall series against the GreenJackets.

Tuesday, May 21st | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

SweetWater Discount Day - Presented by SweetWater Brewing Co.

1. A sweet deal is in the works for all fans thanks to SweetWater! Fans can purchase $6 cans and $8 drafts at the SweetWater Stand!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

1. All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here .

Wednesday, May 22nd | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

1. Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

1. Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Samson's Manufacturing / Galaxy Distributors

1. The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower. 2. Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

1. Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, May 23rd | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3 Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Night - Presented by National Wild Turkey Federation

1. The Pavos Salvajes are back for their second game of 2024! Join us as we celebrate Hispanic cultures across both the CSRA and Minor League Baseball while wearing the fantastic Pavos Salvajes de Augusta jerseys on the field! Fans can enjoy live music with DJ Teddy 2. The first 750 fans through the gates will receive a Pavos Salvajes de Augusta Koozie thanks to National Wild Turkey Federation

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS99, and HD98.3

1. Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, May 24th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

GreenJackets Beer Belt Giveaway - Presented by Savannah River Brewing Co.

1. The first 1,000 fans, 21 and over, can receive the ultimate summer sidekick when they walk through the gates in the form of a GreenJackets Beer Belt!

Braves BUZZfest

1. The Jackets will take after their parent club every Friday, rocking their red Braves-style jerseys and caps on the field.

Feature Friday:

1. Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Savannah River Brewing Co. drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend, presented by Savannah River Brewing Company! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00. 2. Check out what the Chef is cooking with these Featured Food Items during the homestand: * French Onion Burger at the Bee'Stro: Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms topped with Swiss Cheese * Chili Cheese Coney Dog at the Back Nine Grill: Chili, Cheese, and Diced Red Onions

Saturday, May 25th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

1. Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 4:45-5:00pm!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

1. Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm, with local artist Forest O'Quinn performing!Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05!

Sunday, May 26th |First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30 pm

Post Game Fireworks - Presented by Stokes Hodges Auto Group

1. Stick around postgame for one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

Sahlen Family Sunday

1. It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6! 2. Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30pm) 3. Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Local Excursion Raffle

1. The GreenJackets will be raffling off a handful of tickets to events and activities including Six Flags, Ben Folds Paper Airplane Request Tour, and Blippi at Bell Auditorium, to name a few!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

1. Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm, with local band musician, Tom Reed, performing! Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05.

The GreenJackets will dive headfirst into their series with Kannapolis, but not before they wrap up this weekend against the Salem Red Sox. The highlights amongst the remaining games this weekend include a GreenJackets Belt Bag giveaway, Saturday night fireworks, and an Auggie's Reading Program game highlighted by a petting zoo appearance on Sunday. To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2024 home games at SRP Park, click HERE ! Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

