Shorebirds and Hillcats Trade Shutouts to Split Doubleheader

May 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (11-25) and Lynchburg Hillcats (20-17) split a pair of games on Friday night as the Hillcats took game one 4-0, with Delmarva rebounding to win game two 1-0.

GAME 1

The Hillcats scored the first run two batters into the bottom of the first as Ralphy Velasquez singled home Esteban Gonzalez from second base to make it 1-0 Lynchburg.

Delmarva starting pitcher, Riley Cooper, rebounded from the first-inning run as he shut out the Hillcats in his next four frames on the mound. He finished the game throwing a career-best five innings, striking out three with no walks.

The Hillcats scored three runs in the sixth after Cooper departed with a sacrifice fly from Jaison Chourio, followed by a two-run homer by Angel Genao to put the Shorebirds behind 4-0.

The bats for Delmarva were blanked by Lynchburg starter, Alonzo Richardson, who tossed a seven-inning complete game, facing the minimum of 21 batters, allowing just one hit in the game as he shut out the Shorebirds 4-0.

Alonzo Richardson (3-1) was awarded the win for the Hillcats with Delmarva starter Riley Cooper (1-1) taking the loss.

GAME 2

It was another excellent showing from the starting pitchers as Braxton Bragg threw four scoreless innings for the Shorebirds, allowing three hits with five strikeouts. His mound opponent, Kye Scott, matched Bragg's final line with four shutout innings and three hits to keep the game knotted at zero entering the fifth.

After a scoreless fifth, Delmarva capitalized on a pair of walks from Lynchburg reliever Reny Artiles, putting runners at second and third for Anderson De Los Santos who plated the first run of the game as he brought home Aron Estrada with a sacrifice fly to left-field, making it 1-0.

Jiorgeny Casimiri fired a perfect sixth to send the game to the final inning still 1-0. Grabiel Salazar relieved Casimiri and after retiring the first two batters of the inning, he walked the next three to load the bases for Angel Genao. With the game on the line, Salazar forced a groundball to second where Alfredo Velasquez made a diving stop to save the game, making the play at first to close out a 1-0 win for Delmarva.

Jiorgeny Casimiri (2-1) earned the win in relief with Grabiel Salazar (2) picking up the save. Reny. Artiles (1-2) was the losing pitcher for the Hillcats.

Following Friday's split doubleheader, the Shorebirds and HIllcats will match up for game five of their series on Saturday with Jacob Cravey drawing the start for Delmarva versus the No. 8 prospect for Guardians, LHP Alex Clemmey. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

