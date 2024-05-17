Kannapolis Back In The Win Column With 8-2 Win Over Peckers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After falling in Thursday's matchup with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers bounced back to win, 8-2, Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the victory, Kannapolis jumps to 19-17 on the season, just a half-game behind the Columbia Fireflies in the Carolina League South division. Fayetteville drops to 19-18 on the year, one game behind first place and a half game behind Kannapolis.

RHP Grant Taylor tossed four sharp innings on the mound, using a high-velocity fastball to keep Fayetteville off the basepaths for the greater portion of his outing. The second-round pick in 2023 by the White Sox struck out six, walking none and allowing two runs on four hits. RHP Jake Bockenstedt earned the victory in relief, firing 3.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Fayetteville started the scoring in Friday's game in the top of the second with a Waner Luciano solo home run and a Will Bush RBI single. The two runs to cross the plate ended up as the only two runs of the night for the Woodpeckers off of Kannapolis' starting arm.

Kannapolis got on the board in the bottom of the second on an Arxy Hernandez RBI single, cutting the Woodpeckers' lead to, 2-1, after two innings.

Mikey Kane tied the ballgame for the Ballers in the bottom of the fourth, singling to right field to score Luis Pineda and make it a, 2-2, ballgame after four innings.

The Ballers overtook the visitors in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI from Caden Connor on a fielder's choice. Connor's team-high 31st RBI of the year handed Kannapolis their first and only lead of the night at, 3-2, after five.

Kannapolis added insurance runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings on a Rikuu Nishida two-RBI double, a Ryan Galanie RBI single, an Albertson Asigen RBI groundout and Kane scoring on a balk. The Ballers went ahead, 8-2, a lead that Fayetteville did not have an answer for.

RHP Seth Keener gets the start for the Ballers on Saturday in the fifth of six games against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers this week. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with postgame fireworks in the plans for all fans to enjoy.

