Wood Ducks, Mudcats Exchange Pitching Gems in Doubleheader Split

May 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Game 1

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Carolina Mudcats for their 2nd game of the series. The Mudcats earned the first run of the game in the top of the 1st inning, with a homerun to right field by Cooper Pratt. The Wood Ducks had two groudouts and one player caught trying to steal second base, in the bottom of the 1st inning. The 2nd inning was scoreless from both teams with strikeouts, flyouts, and groundouts.

The 3rd inning was three up and three down from both teams with ground outs and strikeouts. The bottom of the 4th inning started with a walk for the Wood Ducks. Then Gleider Figuereo hit a ground ball to right field to get on first base and get Echedry Vargas to third base. Julian Brock hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field, allowing Vargas to score, tying the game 1-1. The top of the 5th inning started with a swinging strike out for the Mudcats. Then Kay-Lan Nicasia hit a double to center field. With Nicasia on second base, Reece Walling hits a homerun to right field putting the Mudcats up by 2, 3-1. In the bottom of the 5th inning, the Mudcats switch pitchers as Harrison Durow comes in for Bishop Letson.

In the top of the 6th inning the Wood Ducks have a pitching change as Ivan Oviedo comes in for Brayan Mendoza. The Mudcats get a runner on 1st but that is all for the top of the 6th inning. The Wood Ducks get a strikeout, lineout, and ground out in the bottom of the 6th inning. The Mudcats are three up and three down in the top of the 7th inning. The bottom of the 7th inning started with a pitching change by the Mudcats as Bayden Root comes in for Harrison Durow. Arturo Disla gets on second base by a fielding error by Mudcats second baseman. Then Disla steals second and third base. A strikeout by Wady Mendez ends game 1 of the day with the Mudcats winning 3-1.

The Wood Ducks had two hits and zero errors. The Mudcats had four hits and one error.

Game 2

The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Carolina Mudcats for their 2nd game of the series. The top of the 1st inning was three up and three down for the Mudcats with two strikeouts and one ground out. In the bottom of the second Echedry Vargas hit a single towards second base. Then Arturo Disla hit a homerun to center field, bringing himself and Vargas home, putting the Wood Ducks up by two, 0-2. The second inning was quiet from both teams with strikeouts, flyouts, and ground outs.

In the top of the 3rd inning Gleider Figuereo hit the second home run of the game, to make the score 0-3. The 4th inning was scoreless from both teams with strikeouts and runners tagged on base. In the top of the 5th inning there was a pitching change for the Wood Ducks as Paul Bonzagni came in for Kohl Drake. In the bottom of the 6th inning the Mudcats switched pitchers as Osbriel Mogollon came in for Daniel Corniel. Jesus Lopez hit a double to left field and then made it to third off of a ground out from Disla. Marcus Smith walks, putting him on first base and Lopez on third base. Erik Alvarez hit a single to left field, allowing Lopez to score, 0-4. The last run of the game was scored when Marcos Torres singles to center field, letting Smith score.

The Wood Ducks won game two of the day 0-5 with seven hits and zero errors. The Mudcats had three hits and zero errors. Disla contributed two big hits that led to runners batted in for the Wood Ducks. Lopez had the highest batting average for the Wood Ducks with a .309 in their second game of the day.

The Wood Ducks host the Carolina Mudcats for game 4 tomorrow at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm. Gates open at 5:30 pm for season ticket holders and 6:00 p.m. for everyone else. Join the Wood Ducks for Mental Health Friday and Dino night with $4 mother earth drafts. There will also be fireworks. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.