Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.17 vs Charleston

May 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (2-3, 5.83 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Owen Wild (1-0, 3.26 ERA).

Tonight is the start of Copa de la Diversion Weekend, presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds at Segra Park. We'll be giving away Los Chiccarones de Columbia soccer jerseys to the first 1,000 fans in attendance. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

DOUBLEHEADER SPLITS AFTER PAIR OF PITCHER'S DUELS: The Fireflies and the RiverDogs split doubleheader dominated by both pitching staffs Thursday night at Segra Park. Columbia took game one 2-1 and lost game two 3-1. Game One Logan Martin (W, 1-0) kept up his hot month of May in game one of the double header. Martin spun five innings, allowing a single run to score off five hits. He added three strikeouts to allow the bats to push in front before he handed the ball to the bullpen. In two starts in May, Martin has worked 10 innings and has allowed just one run. Only one bullpen arm was required. Chase Isbell (S, 1) worked a pair of scoreless innings in relief to shut the door on the RiverDogs. Game Two Charleston scratched the score column first. Noah Myers hit a one out single in the bottom of the first. After a Woo Shin two out single, Nicholas Regalado sent a wild pitch home that allowed Myers to scamper home to break the scoreless tie. The Boiled Peanuts added another run in the bottom of the fourth. .

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Tuesday, left-handed hitter Derlin Figueroa mashed his fourth homer of the season. It was a solo blast that produced the only run of the day for Columbia. All four of the infielders homers have come at Segra Park this year and all four of them have gone out to the right field lawn area. It's not just Figueroa who has found the long ball at Segra Park this year. The Fireflies have 20 long balls this season and 16 of them have come at the friendly confines.

A NEW HOPE: Ethan Bosacker, has the second-best ERA in the Carolina League, a 1.51 mark that is just .49 behind League leader Matt Wilkinson. Lynchburg's starter last pitched May 12 where he allowed one run over five innings of work. Bosacker is also fourth in opposing average (.181) and second in WHIP (0.81) in the Carolina League.

IT'S ALL ROSES HERE: Jarold Rosado has been great out of the bullpen this season. He has a 2.16 ERA after allowing a 10.38 ERA in 2023. His success continued in his five appearances (5.2 IP, 9 K) since the start of May. On the season, the young pitcher has worked 16.2 innings in 11 games. He has allowed four earned runs and punched out 23. The real secret to his success this year is that his walk rate is down from 16.7% in 2023 to only 4.4% in 2024.

SPOILING SOLID STARTS: The Fireflies run with quality starts continued Tuesday as Hunter Patteson twirled Columbia's longest start of 2024. After seven one-hit innings where the RiverDogs were unable to score on the southpaw, the bullpen ceded three runs in the eighth and ninth and Columbia lost to Charleston 3-1. Columbia now has four quality starts this season. Ethan Bosacker has two and Felix Arronde has one. Surprisingly, the Fireflies record is 0-4 in games where their starter spins a quality start.

POWERING PENA: Saturday night, Fireflies outfielder Erick Pena mashed his Carolina League-leading fourth round tripper of the season. He's currently eighth in the Carolina League with a .485 on-base percentage. Pena has had a storied career with Columbia. He made the Opening Day Roster in 2022 and started his career with a bang, launching a walk-off homer against the Augusta GreenJackets on Opening Night. All-in-all he has mashed 23 homers in the neon and navy, nine in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year. It places him second on the Fireflies all-time homer leadboard, behind Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017) and tied with Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021).

