Lowder Leads Montañas de Chattanooga to a 2-1 Win

August 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Las Montañas de Chattanooga defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 2-1. Starting pitcher Rhett Lowder continued his red-hot summer, only allowing one hit in six innings with five strikeouts. In five starts after the All-Star break, the right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.

In the second inning, Southern League home run leader, Nick Northcut hit his 21st homer of the year and second of the series. Two innings later the team added an insurance run. Austin Callahan led off the inning with a single and reached second on a passed ball. The infielder advanced to third on a Nick Northcut flyout and scored on a Jack Rogers single up the middle.

An inning later Cody Morissette belted a homer to cut the lead in half. After Lowder left in the seventh, Luis Mey came in and held the Blue Wahoos to only two hits in two innings. The flame-thrower also topped 100 MPH four times and recorded one strikeout.

Closer Patrick Weigel entered in the ninth and shut the door to earn his fourth save in four tries.

Tomorrow the Montanas de Chattanooga will return for the final day this season on a Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.