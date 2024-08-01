Smokies Score Twice in Ninth to Beat M-Braves

August 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Lucas Braun in action

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' Lucas Braun in action(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Tennessee Smokies scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a 3-3 tie and win their third straight over the Mississippi Braves 5-3 on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

After back-to-back shutouts, the M-Braves turned to right-hander Lucas Braun on Thursday, and the 22-year-old battled through 5.0 innings. Pitching with traffic through the first three innings, Tennessee (19-11, 59-39) struck for two runs in the fourth inning on a Felix Stevens two-run double.

For the first time in the series, the M-Braves (15-15, 46-52) cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cal Conley opened the frame with his first triple of the year and scored on a Yolbert Sanchez single to make it 2-1.

The Smokies made it 3-1 with a run in the top of the fifth, but Mississippi rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the inning with two outs. Cade Bunnell hit a double, and Bryson Worrell walked. Justin Dean followed with a two-run double down the left-field line to tie the game at 3-3.

Landon Harper relieved Braun in the sixth inning after the Los Angeles native struck out five and walked four with three runs allowed in 5.0 innings. Harper maintained the longest active scoreless streak in the Southern League with 2.1 shutout innings, striking out two. Harper hasn't given up a run over his last 24.1 innings and 12 outings, striking out 22 and walking none.

Patrick Halligan (L, 5-1) was a strike away from keeping his scoreless streak alive but gave up a two-out single to Jonathan Long in the ninth to break the tie and put the Smokies up 5-3. Long finished the night 4-for-5.

Conley ended the night 2-for-3, and Bunell reached base three times with a double and run scored.

Game four of the six-game series between the M-Braves and Smokies is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is set for 6:35 pm with RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-1, 3.12) starting for the M-Braves against RHP Sam Armstrong (0-1, 6.75) for Tennessee. Coverage starts at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Friday's Promotions:

Hawaiin-Themed M-Braves Jersey Giveaway: Morgan & Morgan will present the first 1,000 fans with a Hawaiian-themed Mississippi Braves jersey.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Images from this story

