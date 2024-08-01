Martin's Walk-off Home Run Lifts Shuckers to 3-1 Win Over Trash Pandas

BILOXI, MS - Behind a walk-off two-run home run from Casey Martin in the bottom of the 10 th, the Biloxi Shuckers (49-48, 19-11) earned a 3-1 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-51, 13-16) on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. The walk-off home run was the Shuckers' first in 2024, and their first since Jackson Chourio's three-run walk-off home run on May 26, 2023, against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Shuckers' starter Brett Wichrowski and Trash Pandas' starter Caden Dana matched zeroes throughout the night. Wichrowski kept the Trash Pandas hitless after a first-inning single, finishing his night with six scoreless innings, tying his career-high. Over his last three home starts, Wichrowski has allowed one run in 18.0 innings, a 0.50 ERA. Dana, meanwhile, worked around four hits for seven shutout innings.

Both teams went scoreless into extra innings before the Trash Pandas broke through with a sacrifice fly from Chad Stevens that scored Myles Emmerson from third for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Nick Kahle tied the game at one with an RBI double down the right-field line, scoring Connor Scott, the placed runner, from second. The next batter, Casey Martin, smashed a two-run home run to left, giving Biloxi the walk-off win.

Sam Gardner (1-2) earned the win for the Shuckers while Camden Minacci (0-2) took the loss for the Trash Pandas. Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Craig Yoho recorded four strikeouts in two innings, tying his season-high for innings in an appearance.

Logan Henderson (5-2, 3.38) is slated to start for the Shuckers on Friday against Jack Kohanowicz (5-7, 4.55) for the Trash Pandas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Fans can join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday at the ballpark. It's also Sparklight Advertising Night where fans can enter to win giveaways during every half-inning. The first 500 fans will also receive a King Cakes Mini Statue presented by Coca-Cola and the Shuckers will play as the Biloxi King Cakes with specialty hats and jerseys. Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

