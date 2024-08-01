Leverett Leads the Way in 4-2 Win Over Barons

Montgomery Biscuits' Adam Leverett on the mound

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Adam Leverett led the way with six scoreless innings, and the Montgomery Biscuits (55-44, 15-15) won their third straight, 4-2, against the Birmingham Barons (52-47, 11-19) on Thursday night at Regions Field.

Leverett has allowed two runs in his last 20 innings. He improved to 5-3 with a 3.25 ERA after his performance tonight.

Matthew Etzel scored the first run of the game on his first hit with the Biscuits, an RBI single in the third inning. Ricardo Genoves scored after leading off with a double. Genoves finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and an RBI.

Montgomery scored three more in the seventh inning. Carson Williams and Genoves each brought in runs on singles, and Etzel scored another on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Austin Vernon shut the door in the ninth for his sixth save.

Chandler Simpson stole two more bases and went 1-for-4 with a walk. He is up to 72 stolen bases in 80 minor league games this season.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Regions Field. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Mason Adams is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 7:00pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

