Leverett Leads the Way in 4-2 Win Over Barons
August 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
BIRMINGHAM, AL - Adam Leverett led the way with six scoreless innings, and the Montgomery Biscuits (55-44, 15-15) won their third straight, 4-2, against the Birmingham Barons (52-47, 11-19) on Thursday night at Regions Field.
Leverett has allowed two runs in his last 20 innings. He improved to 5-3 with a 3.25 ERA after his performance tonight.
Matthew Etzel scored the first run of the game on his first hit with the Biscuits, an RBI single in the third inning. Ricardo Genoves scored after leading off with a double. Genoves finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and an RBI.
Montgomery scored three more in the seventh inning. Carson Williams and Genoves each brought in runs on singles, and Etzel scored another on a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Austin Vernon shut the door in the ninth for his sixth save.
Chandler Simpson stole two more bases and went 1-for-4 with a walk. He is up to 72 stolen bases in 80 minor league games this season.
The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Regions Field. Trevor Martin will make the start for Montgomery while Mason Adams is slated to start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 7:00pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Adam Leverett on the mound
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Martin's Walk-off Home Run Lifts Shuckers to 3-1 Win Over Trash Pandas - Biloxi Shuckers
- Leverett Leads the Way in 4-2 Win Over Barons - Montgomery Biscuits
- Pandas Fall Short in Pitcher's Duel - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Lowder Leads Montañas de Chattanooga to a 2-1 Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Lowder Quiets Wahoos in 2-1 Loss to Lookouts - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Game Info: Thursday, August 1 vs. Tennessee Smokies: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- 3B/1B Mike Boeve Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List - Biloxi Shuckers
- Serna, Marsee Help Wahoos Rout Lookouts in Historic Doubleheader Sweep - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Lookouts Surrender 36 Combined Runs in Doubleheader - Chattanooga Lookouts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Leverett Leads the Way in 4-2 Win Over Barons
- Battles Walks It Off, Biscuits Top Barons in 10 Innings
- Montgomery and Mississippi Meet for the Final Time in Doubleheader Split
- Saturday Night's Game with Mississippi Postponed Due to Rain
- Montgomery Dons Kimchi Uniforms, Rallies Past M-Braves