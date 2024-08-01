Serna, Marsee Help Wahoos Rout Lookouts in Historic Doubleheader Sweep

Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos swept the Chattanooga Lookouts in convincing fashion on Wednesday night, winning game one of their doubleheader 16-7 and setting a team record with a 19-run margin of victory in a 20-1 nightcap.

Making up Tuesday's rainout with a twin bill, the Blue Wahoos were invigorated by the arrival of new players in the aftermath of the MLB trade deadline. In game one, Jared Serna, acquired over the weekend from the Yankees in a trade that sent Jazz Chisholm Jr. to New York, burst onto the scene with a 4-for-5, 3 RBI game in his Double-A debut. Jakob Marsee tied a Blue Wahoos single-game record with 6 RBI in the first game, hitting the team's first grand slam of the season as the Wahoos scored 16 runs on 18 hits.

Luis Palacios (W, 8-5) allowed only two earned runs over 5.2 innings, earning his team-leading 8th win of the season and moving into a tie for second place in team history with his 18th career win. He outdueled Kevin Abel (L, 4-5), who allowed six runs in 4.0 innings before the Chattanooga bullpen let things get out of hand.

Joe Mack capped the 17-run outburst with his team-leading 17th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the seventh inning to highlight a 4-RBI game for the Pensacola catcher.

In game two, Tristan Stevens (W, 2-1) worked 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win for the Blue Wahoos. Pensacola scored two runs in the first inning without a hit against Jose Acuña (L, 0-2), setting the tone for a wild night.

The Blue Wahoos added to their lead in the third as Andrew Pintar executed a double steal of home, just the eighth in team history, followed by a two-out, two-run single from Cody Morissette. An opposite-field two-run homer from Paul McIntosh in the fourth extended the Pensacola advantage to 7-1.

The seventh inning saw the Lookouts wave the white flag, ultimately sending in position player Francisco Urbaez to serve up 10 Pensacola runs on five hits, six walks and a hit batsman. Serna added a two-run double and a bases-loaded walk for a 4-RBI game, McIntosh drove in his fourth run of the night with a bases-loaded walk, and Jacob Berry put the finishing touches on an historic night with an RBI single.

The 19-run margin of victory marked the most lopsided win in team history, surpassing a 22-6 win in Birmingham in May of 2023.

The Blue Wahoos pulled into a tie for second place with the Mississippi Braves with the pair of wins. Both teams are 2.0 games behind the Biloxi Shuckers in the second half South Division race.

The series in Chattanooga continues on Thursday. First pitch from AT&T Field is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast available on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can watch Chattanooga's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

