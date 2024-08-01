Pandas Fall Short in Pitcher's Duel
August 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (46-51, 13-16) couldn't shut down the Biloxi Shuckers (49-48, 19-11) in extra innings, falling 3-1 on Thursday night.
Starting pitchers Caden Dana of Rocket City and Brett Wichrowski of Biloxi didn't allow a run in their respective starts. Dana tossed his MiLB leading 11th quality start with seven strikeouts in as many innings while Wichrowski matched his career high with six-shutout frames of his own.
Strong pitching would carry through the ninth as neither team found the scoreboard until Trash Pandas infielder Chad Stevens drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the tenth against Shuckers reliever Sam Gardner (W, 1-2). The RBI was Stevens' first as a member of the Trash Pandas.
Biloxi tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a double down the right field line from catcher Nick Kahle against Trash Pandas closer Camden Minacci (L, 0-2). One batter later, infielder Casey Martin launched a two-run homer to give the Shuckers the 3-1 walk-off win.
The Trash Pandas will look to even up the series against Biloxi on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!
Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Logan Henderson (BLX)
