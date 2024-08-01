3B/1B Mike Boeve Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List

August 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 3B/1B Mike Boeve has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. The Shuckers' active roster now stands at 28 players.

Boeve was previously placed on the 7-Day Injured List on July 9, 2024. In 53 games with the Shuckers in 2024, Boeve owns a .286/.347/.400 slash line with 9 doubles, 3 triples and 3 home runs. Today marks his first appearance with the Shuckers since June 30 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.