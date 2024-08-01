Lookouts Surrender 36 Combined Runs in Doubleheader

August 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts lost Game One of tonight's doubleheader 16-7 and lost Game Two, 20-1.

In game one Pensacola kicked things off with five runs in the second. Ruben Ibarra scored the team's first run of the day on a solo homer. The Blue Wahoos poured on the runs with six more in the fifth. Chattanooga made things interesting by putting up six runs in the sixth highlighted by Nick Northcut's league-leading 20th homer of the year.

Pensacola topped off game one with four more runs to make it 16-7.

Game two started like the first with Pensacola taking a 5-0 lead. They made it 10-1 with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the seventh, they scored 10 more runs to give them 20 on the night. Overall Pensacola scored 36 runs on 34 hits over the two games.

In the losses, Ruben Ibarra was a combined 5-for-8 with a homer and three doubles.

Tomorrow, the reigning Southern League Player of the Week Rhett Lowder will look to turn things around for the Lookouts. Game starts at 7:15 p.m.

