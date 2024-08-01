Lowder Quiets Wahoos in 2-1 Loss to Lookouts

August 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga, Tenn. - One night after hammering out 36 runs in a doubleheader sweep, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos were kept largely quiet by the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 2-1 loss on Thursday night.

Rhett Lowder (W, 3-4), the reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week, worked 6.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball to earn the win for Chattanooga. Pensacola's lone run came on a solo homer from Cody Morissette in the fifth inning.

The Lookouts jumped ahead against Pensacola starter Jeff Lindgren (L, 1-3) in the second inning as Nick Northcut hit his league-leading 21st home run of the season. They added another run in the fourth on an RBI single from Jack Rogers.

Pensacola threatened in the seventh, but both Shane Sasaki and Morissette were thrown out attempting to steal after reaching base against reliever Luis Mey. Patrick Weigel (S, 4) worked around a two-out walk to lock down the save in the ninth.

