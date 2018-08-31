Loss in Salem Sets up All-Important Rubber Match

EUGENE, OR - After a victory in Salem on Wednesday, the Eugene Emeralds dropped Game 2 of their 3-game series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, 15-5.

As a result of the loss to even up the series, the two teams are also now tied for the final playoff spot in the South Division with identical 15-19 records. Currently, the Ems are ahead on the first tiebreaker, which is head-to-head-record with Salem-Keizer in the 2nd half, at 3 games to 2. The finale of the series tonight will prove monumental to both sides in their quest for a Northwest League playoff berth.

A win for the Ems would not only vault them back into the playoff spot all on their own by one game, but also solidify the tiebreaker for Eugene over Salem-Keizer should the two teams finish with identical records at the conclusion of the regular season. The same story applies to the Volcanoes should they win tonight.

After the series in Salem, the Emeralds travel to Boise for a 3-game series to close out the 2018 regular season. If they finish with a postseason berth, it will mark the first time in franchise history that the club would have reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons. The finale in Salem-Keizer tonight begins at 6:35pm and can be heard on 95.3 The Score with Play-By-Play from Pat Zajac.

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The 2017 Emeralds followed an historic 2016 season with another Northwest League playoff appearance in 2017, defeating the Hillsboro Hops in the Semi-Finals before falling to the Vancouver Canadians in the Championship Series 3 games to 1. This marked the second consecutive season the Ems reached the NWL playoffs, the first time the franchise accomplished that feat since 1985-86. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment, and have been nominated for the Larry MacPhail Award for a seventh consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

