Tri-City Falls to Spokane

August 31, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Tri-City Dust Devils (16-17, 34-37) could not keep up with Spokane's offense on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium as the team lost 15-7 to the Indians (19-14, 35-37). Blake Hunt, Xavier Edwards, Agustin Ruiz, Luis Asuncion and Michael Curry each had multiple hits in the loss for Dust Devils.

Spokane struck for three runs in the top of the first inning off of Tri-City starter Angel Acevedo and never trailed the rest of the night. Acevedo suffered the loss after surrendering five runs in 5.1 innings of work. Defensive mistakes proved to be costly for the Dust Devils. The team committed three errors leading to four unearned runs for the Indians.

Friday night will be the rubber match of the series and the final home game of the regular season. Tri-City will send left-hander Ramon Perez to mound. Spokane will counter with right-hander Scott Engler. There will be postgame fireworks presented by Lourdes Health. It will also be a CO-Energy $1 Family Feast Night. Hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, bags of potato chips and 12 ounce Coca-Cola products will be $1 all night long. Tickets are available by calling the Dust Devils' front office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

