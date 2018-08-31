AquaSox Even Series with Canadians

VANCOUVER, Canada - Matt Sanders was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI as the AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians, 8-1, in front of a crowd of 6,413 at Nat Bailey Stadium. Sanders, who recently rejoined the AquaSox after a stretch with single-A Clinton, delivered a three-run double in the third inning, in which the AquaSox sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs.

Sanders, along with Cal Raleigh, Bobby Honeyman, Ryan Garcia and Ryne Ogren had two hits apiece for the AquaSox. Everett finished with 13 hits.

The AquaSox bullpen combined to shutout the Canadians for seven innings. Penn Murfee (3-2) went 1 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings for the win.

Vancouver starter José Espada (3-7) was unable to make it out of the third inning. He allowed four earned runs on five hits.

With the win the AquaSox secured the season series over the Canadians seven games to four.

Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to make his second rehab start for the AquaSox on Friday afternoon. He is expected to pitch two innings.

