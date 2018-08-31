Hawks Fall to Hillsboro 6-3, as Boise Falls out of Playoff Contention

The Boise Hawks (33-40, 12-23) fell to the Hillsboro Hops (49-24, 25-10) by a final score of 6-1 on Friday evening. With the loss, the Hawks are no longer in contention for a playoff spot with just three games remaining in the season.

The win for Hillsboro gets the Hops the all-time wins record which was set by the 2014 Hillsboro Hops who won the Northwest League championship.

The Hops scored quickly in the top of the first. After a leadoff double for Jake McCarthy, he stole third-base, and then scored on a wild pitch from Hawks starter Pearson McMahan to make it 1-0 Hillsboro.

Matt Mercer was dealing for Hillsboro as he goes four innings without allowing a run and striking-out eight. The Hawks struck-out 16 times for the game. Mercer gave up his first hit of the game in the 4th inning off the bat of L.J. Hatch.

Hillsboro tacked on more runs in the 5th inning. After a double for Keshawn Lynch, followed by a single from Jake McCarthy, Geraldo Perdomo hit a sacrifice fly making it 2-0 Hops. Hillsboro than got an RBI-single from L.T. Tolbert making it 3-0 Hops.

McMahan finishes the night going five-innings on the hill allowing three runs.

While Boise struggled at the plate, the Hawks picked up a run off the bat of Hatch in the 6th. A triple of the wall scored Kennard McDowell to make it just a 3-1 Hillsboro lead. Hatch finishes with a 2-4 night at the plate, and an RBI.

The Hops had an answer in the 7th.

Three runs including RBI's for L.T. Tolbert, Keshawn Lynch, and Ryan Tufts pushed the lead to 6-1 Hillsboro. In the 9th, the Hawks scored two runs on an RBI-fielder's choice for Willie MacIver, and an error for Hillsboro on the same play that allowed another run to score. But the Hawks could never get the tying run to the plate. Boise finishes the night with just three hits as Hatch had two of them.

Boise will return tomorrow to take on the Eugene Emeralds at 7:15 p.m. MT for the start of the final series of the year. It will be the Dennis Dillon Team Poster Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. Players were also signing autographs postgame. You can get tickets at BoiseHawks.com or call 208-322-5000.

