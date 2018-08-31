Homestand Preview: It's the End of the Regular Season with a Playoff Spot on the Line

Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium for the final three games of the regular season. The Indians are in the midst of a playoff push and these three games against the Vancouver Canadians will likely determine the second half's NWL North Division Champion. Here's a look at the promotions for each game of the upcoming homestand presented by Spokane International Airport.

Join the Spokane Indians in kicking off Labor Day weekend, Jimmy Buffett style! There will be live Jimmy Buffet cover music, giveaways, trivia, and more! The Inlander presents happy hour with food and drink specials, and all kids can stay after the game to Circle the Bases courtesy of Dairy Queen!

Alex "Chi Chi" Gonzalez, former Spokane Indian and Major Leaguer will return to Spokane on Sunday, September 2nd to start against the Vancouver Canadians. A first round draft pick in 2013 (23rd overall) out of Oral Roberts University, Gonzalez underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2017, and will be on a Minor League rehab assignment with Spokane. Also, join us for our 3rd Annual Outdoor Expo. Explore local non-profit outdoor organizations and enjoy a day focused on the Inland Northwest and the great outdoors.

Participating Organizations:

- Mule Deer Foundation

- Spokane Tribal Hatchery

- Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

- Spokane Riverkeeper

If that weren't enough...there will also be post-game Catch on the Field courtesy of Pizza Factory!

It's the final Spokane Indians regular season game of 2018, and also the final Fireworks Night of the season! Join us as we celebrate another great year for the Indians, capped off with a spectacular post-game Fireworks Show courtesy of AAA.

