Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







That's a dub on the roaddd

The Los Angeles Sparks come out with the win over the Mystics 92-87! Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler combined for a 40+ PTS performance to help secure the No. 4 win of the szn.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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