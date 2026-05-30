Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2026
Published on May 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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That's a dub on the roaddd
The Los Angeles Sparks come out with the win over the Mystics 92-87! Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler combined for a 40+ PTS performance to help secure the No. 4 win of the szn.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2026
- Dominant Defense Leads Dream to Road Victory - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Lose at Home to Lynx, 58-79 - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CHI (5.29.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Triumphs Again in Front of Packed Home Crowd - New York Liberty
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces - 5/31/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Game Preview: Fever at Fire - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 90, Fever 88 - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Fall at Golden State Valkyries - Indiana Fever
- Aces Shooting Goes Cold in Fourth, Fall 95-87 on the Road to Dallas - Las Vegas Aces
- Veronica Burton Records Season-High 25 Points, Five Blocks in Thrilling Victory over Fever - Golden State Valkyries
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