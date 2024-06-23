Loons Strikeout Passed Ball Walk-Off Gets Split of Doubleheader

June 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (36-33) (2-1) and Quad Cities River Bandits (31-37) (1-2) each took a game in a doubleheader, game one to Quad Cities 7-1 and game two for Great Lakes 1-0 on a 75-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

Game One

- The Loons' lone run came off the bat of Kyle Nevin, a solo homer 400 feet to left field. It was Nevin's fifth of the season and second in June.

- Quad Cities scored seven runs for the third time in the series. Two runs were unearned after an error in the second inning.

- River Bandits catcher Carter Jensen blasted a solo shot, the first run in a three-run fifth inning.

- Three Quad Cities batters had multi-hit games. Carson Roccaforte and Jean Ramirez each delivered RBI singles.

- Loons' starter Payton Martin made his Dow Diamond debut, he struck out six over four innings.

Game Two

- Jackson Ferris achieved a career-high finishing six scoreless innings. The Dodgers No. 6 prospect struck out eight batters, earning at least one in each inning. Ferris has struck out 81 batters across 63.2 innings.

- Oscar Rayo worked five innings, permitting three baserunners that were all left on base.

- Kelvin Ramirez, punched out three batters leaving a runner on third base in the seventh and the placed runner in the eighth.

- In the bottom of the eighth, Great Lakes had the bases loaded after a decision by Quad Cities to intentionally walk back-to-back runners. After a strikeout, Kyle Nevin next-up fouled off five straight pitches, eventually missing a slider that passed by the glove of catcher Omar Hernandez, allowing Yunior Garcia to score.

Rounding Things Out

It was the Loons' fifth walk-off of the season. It matches the fastest they've reached five in a season, getting their fifth walk-off in 2017, also on June 23rd.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons head east to Eastlake, Ohio, to play the Lake County Captains in a six-game series. The series starts on Tuesday, June 25th the first pitch is at 6:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.