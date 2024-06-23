Cubs Dismantle Captains 10-3 to Take Mini Three-Game Series

June 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - In a way, the South Bend Cubs are heading into Monday's off day with a series win. The first half of the Midwest League season ended Thursday, and the second half began Friday. The Cubs beat the Captains to start the weekend, and after Lake County toppled South Bend last night, the Cubs responded on Sunday with a 10-3 beatdown of the Cleveland Guardians affiliate.

Will Sanders got the start, throwing for the second time this series. The day started for a second straight game with a run for Lake County in the 1st inning, but once again, the Cubs had a quick answer. The bottom of the 1st saw the Cubs take a 2-1 lead, with a smash double from Felix Stevens.

Lake County evened things at 2-2 in the 2nd thanks to a home run from Zac Fascia, but from there, Sanders locked in. The big right-hander hung zeroes in both the 3rd and 4th, with the 4th inning going 1-2-3 style. Sanders could not earn the victory, but it was a quality outing, tying his season and career best with seven strikeouts.

Over the next couple of innings, the Cubs would crush a pair of two-run homers, first from Jordan Nwogu in the 4th, and then Brian Kalmer in the 5th. For Nwogu, it was his second straight day with a two-run blast. Kalmer has now homered in five straight series.

Every Cub in the order finished with at least one base hit. The best was Stevens with a three-hit game. Out of the bullpen, Nick Hull tossed two innings, giving up one unearned run. Tyler Santana earned the victory in two shutout frames of his own.

In the 9th, it was Yovanny Cabrera recording the final three outs for the second time this week. The Cubs beat the Captains two out of three to begin the second half, just as they did in the 2022 Midwest League Championship Series.

South Bend will now rest and recover on Monday before they head to Wisconsin to face the Timber Rattlers in Appleton on Tuesday night. It will be the first road series against the Rattlers, after previously hosting them twice at Four Winds Field.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.