Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:05 PM at West Michigan)

June 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 23, 2024 l Game # 3 (69)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 2:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (0-2, 34-34) at West Michigan Whitecaps (2-0, 33-35)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-0, 0.00) vs. RH Jackson Jobe (0-1, 9.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series between Dayton and West Michigan: Dayton 6, West Michigan 5 (at LMCU Ballpark: Dayton 3, West Michigan 2).

Streaks : The Dragons have lost two straight games after winning five of the previous six.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3).

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

Last Game: Saturday : West Michigan 8, Dayton 4. The Dragons scored four runs in the top of the fourth before West Michigan responded with eight unanswered runs for their second straight win. The Dragons had only five hits after collecting just three on Friday. Cade Hunter had a two-run double.

Current Series (June 18-23 at West Michigan) : Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series : .201 batting average (32 for 159); 5.0 runs/game (25 R, 5 G); 5 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.98 ERA (43 IP, 19 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 21-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 28 games (since May 22) is batting .336 (38 for 113) with one home run, four doubles, one triple, and four RBI.

Cade Hunter has hit safely in four straight games, going 5 for 15 (.333) with a home run, triple, two doubles, and five RBI.

Jay Allen II has recorded 13 hit by pitches. The club record is 17 by three players, including Blake Dunn in 2023 (Dunn played in only 47 games).

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 10 outings: 14 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 22 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last eight outings: 12.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 8 BB, 20 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 25 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (1-5, 3.18)

Wednesday, June 26 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 5.25) at Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-3, 4.41)

Thursday, June 27 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-4, 4.76) at Fort Wayne LH Fernando Sanchez (1-2, 8.25)

Friday, June 28 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.01) at Fort Wayne RH Henry Baez (1-2, 3.74)

Saturday, June 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-5, 6.12)

Sunday, June 30 (1:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2024

