Curialle, Tovalin Upstage Mathews in 9-2 Winner

June 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Quinn Mathews was brilliant yet again on Sunday, but it was Michael Curialle and Osvaldo Tovalin who stole the show in a 9-2 triumph over Cedar Rapids.

From the eight and nine spots in the lineup, Curialle and Tovalin each drove in four runs in Sunday's series finale.

With the Chiefs in an early 1-0 hole, Curialle tied the game with a sac fly to deep center. Then, Tovalin laced a single into center to plate two more and give the Chiefs a 3-1 lead through an inning and a half.

After allowing a lead-off triple and a subsequent sac fly, Mathews quickly dialed in. The MiLB-leader in strikeouts, Mathews allowed just one hit the rest of the way and at one point dispatched nine straight Cedar Rapids hitters. He worked into the seventh inning before being lifted. Mathews punched out seven batters and recorded his fifth consecutive quality start. He improved to 6-2 through 13 professional starts.

With the lead 3-1 in the top of the seventh, Dakota Harris extended his hit streak in impressive fashion. Harris lined a laser beam homer over the high wall in left to give the Chiefs a 4-1 cushion. Cedar Rapids tacked on an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-2. They would get no closer.

In the eighth, it was Tovalin again. The Chiefs first baseman connected on a two-run homer to right to extend the Peoria lead to 6-2. With his blast Sunday, Tovalin has now launched five career home runs at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

An inning later, Curialle delivered the knockout blow. After three consecutive two-out reaches, Curialle laced a 3-2 pitch into the left field corner to clear the bases and give the Chiefs a 9-2 lead.

The Peoria bullpen was near perfect in relief Sunday. The trio of Osvaldo Berrios, Tanner Jacobson and Dionys Rodriguez allowed just one baserunner over the game's final three innings.

Following an off day Monday, the Chiefs kick off a six-game homestand with the Quad Cities River Bandits. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.