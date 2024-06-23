Sky Carp Sweep Lugnuts out of Town

BELOIT, Wisc. - The Beloit Sky Carp (3-0, 33-33) executed a Sunday afternoon doubleheader sweep of the Lansing Lugnuts (0-3, 32-36), 6-4 and 5-2, to complete a five-game sweep of the Lugnuts at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Lugnuts did not play Beloit in 2021, lost ten of 12 games to the Sky Carp in 2022 (including five of six games at ABC Supply Stadium) and then did not meet up in 2023, leaving the Nuts with a 2-17 overall record vs. the Marlins' High-A affiliated since Minor League Baseball's 2020-2021 reorganization.

In Game 1, the Lugnuts took a 3-1 lead with a three-run third inning and starter Luis Morales fanned seven batters in three innings. But Beloit rallied for four runs against reliever Yehizon Sanchez, taking a 5-3 lead on a Tony Bullard two-run single in a three-run fifth inning.

The Lugs trimmed the deficit to a run on a throwing error by Bullard in the sixth, but Jake DeLeo added insurance with an RBI double in the home half and the top of the Lugnuts' order was set down quietly in the seventh inning by fireballing Xavier Meachem.

Lansing's offense was held to five singles in the game, two from shortstop Euribiel Ángeles.

In Game 2, the Sky Carp broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run fifth inning against relievers Garrett Irvin and Dylan Hall, capped by a two-run homer from Torin Montgomery. Ike Buxton tossed five innings of two-run ball and Caleb Wurster and Nigel Belgrave were perfect out of the bullpen, wrapping up the win in an hour and 53 minutes.

The Lugnuts managed only six singles, three from right fielder Brayan Buelvas. Starting pitcher Luis Carrasco went three innings, fanning two while allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in a no-decision.

The Nuts now return home for nine consecutive games running from June 25 through July 3 against West Michigan and Fort Wayne. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

