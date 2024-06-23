Lugnuts' Watters Promoted to Triple-A

June 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster chang e, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Jacob Watters transferred to Las Vegas (Triple-A - Pacific Coast League)

Watters, 23, was drafted in the 4th round in 2022 from West Virginia, appearing in two games for the Lugnuts in his professional debut. He then spent all of 2023 in Lansing, making 22 appearances (21 starts) and striking out 94 batters in 84 1/13 innings, returning to the Midwest League this season to make 13 appearances (6 starts) for the Lugnuts, with 37 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings. This will be his first professional action above the High-A level.

This is the Lugnuts' first roster move since May 29. The update d Lansing roster has 26 active players and one player on the Injured List.

For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

