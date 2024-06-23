Sky Carp Sweep DH, Win Eighth Straight

June 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp stayed red-hot Sunday afternoon, sweeping the Lugnuts in a doubleheader to win their eighth straight game.

The Sky Carp took game one by a 6-4 margin before winning game two 5-2 as the Sky Carp celebrated the career of UW-Whitewater head baseball coach John Vodenlich.

In game one, the Carp rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take home the victory. In game two, the Carp broke open a 2-2 game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Carp's stellar pitching, which has been a hallmark of the team all season, was present again on Sunday. Thomas White struck out seven in 4 2-3 innings in the opener, while Ike Buxton threw five innings of two-run ball in the nightcap to earn his second victory of the season.

Xavier Meachem picked up the save in the first game, while Belgrave notched his fourth save of the campaign in year two.

Torin Montgomery combined for four hits and three RBI in the doubleheader, while Jake DeLeo and Tony Bullard each had multiple-hit outings in game one.

GAME NOTABLES:

* John Vodenlich threw out the first pitch and was honored by a scoreboard presentation before the second game of the doubleheader.

* The Sky Carp, along with their friends from the Gem Shop, gave away a free diamond following the game after a fan was able to dig it up in the dirt behind second base!

* The Sky Carp will now travel to Cedar Rapids for a six-game series with the Kernels before welcoming the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in for a three-game series beginning on Monday, July 1.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

