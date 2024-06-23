Whitecaps Close out Series with 3-0 Victory over Dragons on Sunday

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Three West Michigan pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Whitecaps won three straight games over the Dragons to open the Second Half season. The teams split the six-game series after Dayton won the first three contests to close out the First Half.

Game Summary :

West Michigan broke a scoreless tie with one run in the fourth inning and then added two more in the fifth to close out the scoring. The two fifth inning runs came on back-to-back wild pitches by Dayton starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-1).

The Dragons could not generate many scoring opportunities on the day. They advanced only one runner past second base in the game when they loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning. Carlos Jorge and Jose Serrano delivered one-out singles in the inning, and Cam Collier walked with two outs, but Cade Hunter grounded out to third to end the threat.

On the day, Victor Acosta had two doubles and Jorge had two singles for the Dragons. The other hit was Serrano's infield single in the fourth. The Dragons did not have a hit after the seventh inning.

Aguilera, in his second start of the series, was strong over the first three innings, allowing just one base runner. But was charged with the loss, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and three earned runs with one walk and three strikeouts. Brock Bell threw two and one-third scoreless innings for the Dragons and Brody Jessee added a scoreless frame.

Notes : Dragons second baseman Sal Stewart was ejected from the game in the top of the first inning after questioning a check swing call in which he was ruled to have offered at the pitch.

Up Next : The Dragons do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series in Fort Wayne, Indiana against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1). The series includes games Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 1-3). The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at the special start time of 5:35 p.m. The other games start at 7:05 pm.

