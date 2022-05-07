Longoria singles, Williams throws 2.1 scoreless innings in Saturday night defeat
May 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - Two nightmare innings proved to be the difference as the Sacramento River Cats (15-14) fell 13-0 on Saturday to the division rival Las Vegas Aviators (16-13).
The game was scoreless through the first three innings, but a five-run fourth put Las Vegas on top, and an eight-run fifth put the game out of reach for Sacramento.
Las Vegas left-hander Jared Koenig (2-2) was excellent, striking out 10 while allowing two singles and a walk in 6.0 shutout innings.
Rehabbing San Francisco third baseman Evan Longoria went 1-for-3 with a single. He is 3-for-13 through four games with Sacramento.
Lefty Enmanuel De Jesus (0-0, 5.51) looks to earn the series split on Sunday, taking on righty Adam Oller (0-0, 3.00) on Mother's Day at 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
For the first time since 2019 the River Cats eclipsed the 10,000 mark in attendance, with 10,490 fans watching the game at Sutter Health Park on Saturday.
Sacramento righty Taylor Williams struck out two over 2.1 hitless innings. Right-hander Matt Carasiti struck out two in his perfect inning of work. Righty Cody Carroll added a scoreless ninth with one punchout.
Las Vegas right fielder Drew Jackson had four plate appearances, two runs, and two RBIs, yet zero at-bats as he walked four times.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2022
- Round Rock Win at Reno - Round Rock Express
- Bees Outmuscle Rainiers 13-12 in 11 Innings - Tacoma Rainiers
- Longoria singles, Williams throws 2.1 scoreless innings in Saturday night defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Salt Lake Walks-Off Tacoma in Wild Weekend Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Bees Outmuscle Rainiers 13-12 in 11 Innings - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 7, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Kennedy Launches Grand Slam in 13-10 Corazones Loss to Chupacabras - Reno Aces
- Space Cowboys Set Franchise Attendance Record Saturday - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- El Paso Blanks Sugar Land 2-0 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (5:35 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aviators Host Salt Lake Bees in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, May 10-15 at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 7, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Round Rock Wins Over Reno - Round Rock Express
- McCarthy Homers in Corazones de Reno's 19-5 Loss to the Round Rock Chupacabras - Reno Aces
- Espinal Punches Out 9, Ramos Plates 2 in Friday Night Shutout - Sacramento River Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- Longoria singles, Williams throws 2.1 scoreless innings in Saturday night defeat
- Espinal Punches Out 9, Ramos Plates 2 in Friday Night Shutout
- La Stella homers, Villar plates 3 in 9th inning defeat
- Gameday Info: Sacramento River Cats at Las Vegas Aviators - May 5, 2022
- Dunshee stifles River Cats to even series