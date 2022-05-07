Longoria singles, Williams throws 2.1 scoreless innings in Saturday night defeat

West Sacramento, Calif. - Two nightmare innings proved to be the difference as the Sacramento River Cats (15-14) fell 13-0 on Saturday to the division rival Las Vegas Aviators (16-13).

The game was scoreless through the first three innings, but a five-run fourth put Las Vegas on top, and an eight-run fifth put the game out of reach for Sacramento.

Las Vegas left-hander Jared Koenig (2-2) was excellent, striking out 10 while allowing two singles and a walk in 6.0 shutout innings.

Rehabbing San Francisco third baseman Evan Longoria went 1-for-3 with a single. He is 3-for-13 through four games with Sacramento.

Lefty Enmanuel De Jesus (0-0, 5.51) looks to earn the series split on Sunday, taking on righty Adam Oller (0-0, 3.00) on Mother's Day at 1:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

For the first time since 2019 the River Cats eclipsed the 10,000 mark in attendance, with 10,490 fans watching the game at Sutter Health Park on Saturday.

Sacramento righty Taylor Williams struck out two over 2.1 hitless innings. Right-hander Matt Carasiti struck out two in his perfect inning of work. Righty Cody Carroll added a scoreless ninth with one punchout.

Las Vegas right fielder Drew Jackson had four plate appearances, two runs, and two RBIs, yet zero at-bats as he walked four times.

