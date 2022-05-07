Round Rock Win at Reno

After falling behind 7-3 in the first two innings, the Round Rock Express (19-10) bounced back and hung on for a 13-10 win on Saturday night over the Reno Aces (13-16). The win gives Round Rock a series victory as they head into the final game of the series tomorrow afternoon from Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CST. Attached are tonight's box score and play-by-play.

