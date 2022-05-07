Round Rock Win at Reno
May 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
After falling behind 7-3 in the first two innings, the Round Rock Express (19-10) bounced back and hung on for a 13-10 win on Saturday night over the Reno Aces (13-16). The win gives Round Rock a series victory as they head into the final game of the series tomorrow afternoon from Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CST. Attached are tonight's box score and play-by-play.
Check out the Round Rock Express Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2022
- Round Rock Win at Reno - Round Rock Express
- Bees Outmuscle Rainiers 13-12 in 11 Innings - Tacoma Rainiers
- Longoria singles, Williams throws 2.1 scoreless innings in Saturday night defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Salt Lake Walks-Off Tacoma in Wild Weekend Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Bees Outmuscle Rainiers 13-12 in 11 Innings - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 7, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Kennedy Launches Grand Slam in 13-10 Corazones Loss to Chupacabras - Reno Aces
- Space Cowboys Set Franchise Attendance Record Saturday - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- El Paso Blanks Sugar Land 2-0 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Salt Lake (5:35 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Aviators Host Salt Lake Bees in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, May 10-15 at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas Aviators
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 7, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Round Rock Wins Over Reno - Round Rock Express
- McCarthy Homers in Corazones de Reno's 19-5 Loss to the Round Rock Chupacabras - Reno Aces
- Espinal Punches Out 9, Ramos Plates 2 in Friday Night Shutout - Sacramento River Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.