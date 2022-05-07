McCarthy Homers in Corazones de Reno's 19-5 Loss to the Round Rock Chupacabras

RENO, Nev. - The Los Corazones de Reno (13-15) struggled to hold off Los Chupacabras de Round Rock's (18-10) potent offense in a 19-5 loss Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Trailing 6-1, the Aces chipped away at Round Rock's lead with a three-run third inning to set the score at 6-4, highlighted by a solo shot from Jake McCarthy that landed in the Aces' bullpen. Despite the rally, the Aces could not find a rhythm offensively throughout the game.

With a 2-for-3 night, McCarthy extended his hitting streak to seven games. The outfielder also swiped his fourth base of the season.

Braden Bishop's single in the seventh inning was number 600 in his MiLB career.

Tyler Gilbert (1-1) was hooked with the loss after the southpaw allowed six earned runs on seven hits in 0.2 innings.

The relief duo of Ryan Meisinger and Yadiel Rivera fired off two scoreless innings on three hits and struck out two batters.

Aces Notables:

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, R, SB, and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, RBI, R, SB.

Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-4, RBI.

Ryan Meisinger: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K's.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand against Round Rock through Sunday, May 8th, before hitting the road to Washington and playing the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

