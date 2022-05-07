Salt Lake Walks-Off Tacoma in Wild Weekend Win

Luis Rengifo put it in play and Tacoma's defense did the rest as the Salt Lake Bees walked-off the Rainiers on an error in the bottom of the eleventh inning, to win their fourth game in a row 13-12. The win gave Salt Lake their first four-win streak since August 13-16 of the 2021 season and pushed them to 16-13 on the season. This marks the first time that the Bees are three games over .500 since the end of the 2018 season.

Jo Adell went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, and two RBI, Rengifo hit a game-tying grand slam in addition to the game-winning fielder's choice and Matt Thaiss hit his third home run of the season. Adell is now 4-for-9 with a home run and three doubles in his first two games with the Bees. Magneuris Sierra also went 3-for-5 and Kean Wong had two hits with an RBI on the night.

The Bees turned three double plays for the second time in three nights, including an unconventional six-four-five-six to keep Tacoma off the board in the top of the eleventh.

The two teams traded shots early, as every time Tacoma scored, the Bees answered right back in the bottom of the inning. The Rainiers finally pulled ahead in the top of the sixth, putting up four runs on five hits to make it 8-4.

Rengifo hit his grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and two batters later, Adell hit his solo shot to put the Bees on top 9-8.

Tacoma tied the game on the second pitch of the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings. Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run home run in the top of the tenth inning, but Brendon Davis would answer with a two-run shot to tie the game once again and send the game to the eleventh.

Salt Lake and Tacoma will play the series finale tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

