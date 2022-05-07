Space Cowboys Game Notes

KINGS OF León : Pedro León hit his fourth home run of the year and collected his team-high 15th RBI of the season Friday night. León is tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with eight doubles, fourth with nine stolen bases and tied for sixth with 16 walks.

SHAWN OF THE K: Shawn Dubin logged six strikeouts in just 2 2/3 innings of relief on Friday. His 15.19 strikeouts-per-nine-innings is second-best of Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

