OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 7, 2022

Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six runs in the sixth inning, including a go-ahead grand slam by Jake Lamb, in an 8-5 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (18-11) went on to pick up a third straight win after the Isotopes grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning. Oklahoma City responded and took a 2-1 lead in their first at-bat with a RBI double by Lamb and a two-out RBI single by Ryan Noda. In the third inning, Albuquerque (12-17) went back in front when Alan Trejo hit a grand slam for a 5-2 lead. In the sixth inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases and Tony Wolters hit a RBI groundout. Later with two outs, Zach McKinstry added a RBI single to trim the Isotopes' lead to one run. The Dodgers went on to re-load the bases before Lamb hit a grand slam out to right field and past the visiting bullpen for an 8-5 lead.

Of Note: -Jake Lamb hit OKC's second grand slam of the season and second in a span of three games after Ryan Noda hit the team's first grand slam in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader. In 2021, OKC hit nine grand slams to tie for the OKC team record in a single season during the Bricktown era, initially set in 2005...The grand slam hit by Albuquerque's Alan Trejo in the third inning was the first grand slam allowed by the Dodgers this season and the fourth hit by Albuquerque in 2022...OKC has now homered in 10 of the last 11 games.

-Jake Lamb went 2-for-3 with a double, grand slam, two runs scored, a walk and five RBI. It was his highest RBI total since Aug. 8, 2017 with Arizona against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he also had five RBI. His grand slam was his first since the 2014 season when he was with the Diamondbacks in an Aug. 29 game against Colorado. Lamb has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games with six multi-hit games and is 14-for-33 (.424) with three homers, two doubles, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and eight walks. His six total homers are second-most on the team, as are his 20 RBI.

-With Saturday's win, the Dodgers have won three straight games, as well as six of their last eight games and seven of their last 10 games during the current 12-game homestand...OKC is now a season-best seven games above .500.

-Zach McKinstry had a game-high three hits and reached base in all five of his plate appearances as he went 3-for-3 with two walks, a RBI and scored two runs. It was his fourth game of the season with three or more hits. He ranks second on the team with 29 total hits.

-OKC's eight runs marked the fourth time in the last six games the Dodgers scored eight or more runs...OKC's six-run sixth inning was the team's highest scoring inning since also scoring six runs in the fourth inning May 1 against Sugar Land and Saturday the team's sixth game this season that included an inning with six or more runs scored by the team...OKC outhit Albuquerque, 7-6, and over the team's last six games, the Dodgers have batted .330 (64x194) with 52 runs...There have been six players within those six games to collect four or more RBI in one game...

-Yency Almonte pitched a fifth straight scoreless outing to earn his third save of the season with OKC. Over his last 9.0 innings combined, he has allowed just two hits and one walk with 16 strikeouts...Sam Gaviglio pitched a season-high 5.2 innings...Yadier Álvarez (1-0) picked up his first win with OKC with 1.1 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and had one strikeout.

-An opponent scored first against OKC for the 11th time in the last 13 games, but the Dodgers also scored early Saturday night and improved to 9-0 when scoring runs in the first inning.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Isotopes wrap up their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kids can run the bases following the game and in celebration of Mother's Day, the first 1,000 mothers through the gates will receive pink OKC Dodgers hats. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

