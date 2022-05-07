Round Rock Wins Over Reno

The Round Rock Express (18-10) defeated the Reno Aces (13-15) by a final score of 19-5 on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The 19 runs and 23 hits were both season highs for Round Rock. 1B Sherten Apostel went 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI. Attached are the game's box score and play-by-play.

