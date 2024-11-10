Long Island Falls to Westchester at Home

November 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (1-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Westchester Knicks (1-0), 118-99, during the team's Autism Awareness game at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island forward AJ Lawson posted 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes. Nets center Patrick Gardner recorded his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds in addition to one assist and four blocks in 25 minutes. Long Island guard Mark Armstrong added 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes. Nets forward Kendall Brown tallied 12 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes.

The Knicks jumped out to a hot start, shooting 58.6 percent from the field in the first quarter. Westchester closed the quarter ahead by 13, 38-25. Long Island struggled to close the gap in the second quarter as Westchester kept its foot on the gas. The Knicks outscored the Nets 27-25 in the quarter and closed the first half ahead by 15, 65-50.

Despite the Nets outscoring the Knicks 29-26 while shooting 66.7 percent from deep in the third quarter, Long Island was unable to turn the tides overall. Westchester closed the quarter ahead by 12, 91-79. The Knicks continued to overpower the Nets in the fourth quarter, outscoring Long Island 27-20. Westchester went on to defeat Long Island by 19, 118-99.

Westchester forward T.J. Warren tallied a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds in addition to two assists and one block in 36 minutes. Knicks center Moses Brown recorded a double-double with 27 points and 17 rebounds to go along with three assists, one steal and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Long Island will face Westchester at home again on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

