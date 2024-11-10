Iowa Outduels Sioux Falls 121-118 in Overtime

November 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Des Moines, IA - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 121-118 overtime contest to the Iowa Wolves on Saturday night from Wells Fargo Arena in the team's Tip-Off Tournament season opener. The contest marked the fourth time the Skyforce has opened the season at Iowa in the last five seasons.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (0-1) with 27 points, two rebounds, four assists and a block, while fellow two-way player Keshad Johnson added 20 points on 8-13 FGA, six rebounds and two assists. Malik Williams secured a 27-point, 15-rebound double-double in the loss.

Iowa (2-0) jumped out to a 29-24 lead after the first 12 minutes. The Skyforce shot 66.7 percent from the field (12-18 FGA) in the second frame, as Williams paced the team with 12 points on 5-6 FGA to help Sioux Falls take a 57-52 lead to intermission.

Sioux Falls built up to an 11-point lead in the third quarter, despite the Wolves shooting 70.6 percent from the field (12-17 FGA). However, the Force took a 91-84 lead to the final 12 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player Daishen Nix scored 16 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter to spearhead an Iowa comeback. He shot 14-29 FGA (7-10 FTA), while adding 10 rebounds and eight assists in the contest.

Both teams went to the target score overtime period notched at 113-apiece. Iowa scored six points on three Sioux Falls turnovers in overtime to secure the victory.

Isaiah Stevens added 18 points on 7-11 FGA (3-6 3PA), two rebounds and nine assists. Tony Snell led with eight points off the bench for Sioux Falls.

Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller and two-ways Jaylen Clark and Jesse Edwards combined for 44 points on 15-31 FGA and 19 rebounds.

Both teams meet again on Tuesday in the Skyforce's home opener at 7:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.

