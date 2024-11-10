Charge Split Opening Weekend Pair

November 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge guard Jules Bernard on the drive

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (1-1) were defeated by the Indiana Mad Ants (1-1) to split the two-game weekend series to begin the 2024-25 NBA G League season.

Cleveland's Pete Nance tied a career-high with 29 points on 9-of-15 from the field to go along with seven rebounds in 36 minutes. J.T. Thor added 17 points, seven boards and four blocks in 31 minutes. Jules Bernard scored 19 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes. Luke Travers scored 18 points with six boards in 30 minutes. Chandler Hutchison (12 points) and Elijah Hughes (10 points) rounded out Cleveland's double-digit scorers.

Indiana was paced by De'Vion Harmon's 25 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench. Jahlil Okafor scored 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. Cameron McGriff scored 21 points and grabbed nine boards in 30 minutes. Dakota Mathias scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 39 minutes.

The Charge next hit the road for a pair of games at the Sioux Falls Skyforce, beginning with a matchup on Thursday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m.

