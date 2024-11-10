Osceola Magic Comeback Comes up Short in 122-120 Loss to Austin Spurs

November 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -Trevelin Queen scored 14 of his team-leading 23 points in the fourth quarter, but the Osceola Magic (0-2) comeback fell short, and the visiting Austin Spurs (2-0) won 122-120.

Malachi Flynn scored 28 points to lead the Spurs while Riley Minix contributed 20 points on the night as well. The Spurs turned a three-point deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 10-point lead heading into halftime, led by Luke Avdalovic. Coming off the bench, Avdalovic scored 12 of his 15 points in the second quarter, going 4-6 from behind the arc.

Queen came out in the fourth quarter playing aggressively, scoring 12 of the Magic's first 18 points to pull within five points midway through the period. Coming off the bench in the fourth, Javonte Smart scored nine points, going 3-4 from three-point range and Jalen Slawson contributed six points of his own.

Mac McClung tipped in a shot with just over two minutes remaining to cut the lead to three points, but Harrison Ingram knocked down a pair of free throws shortly after and the Magic were unable to complete the comeback.

The Magic will once again play at Osceola Heritage Park when they host the Mexico City Capitanes on Thursday, November 14. Tip off will be at 11 a.m. and can be seen on ESPN+ or FanDuel Sports Newtwork Florida.

