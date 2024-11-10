Lakers Outshine Stars Opening Night

November 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Salt Lake City Stars Saturday night, 110-96. First-year Head Coach Zach Guthrie led the Lakers to victory as they secured their first win of the Tip-Off Tournament at home.

Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari led the team with 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal. Two-way forward Armel Traoré followed Olivari's double-double suit with 10 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block. Five Lakers scored in double figures, including forward Maxwell Lewis with 27 points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks. Center Kylor Kelley led the bench with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and a team-high three blocks. South Bay outshot the Stars 44.8 to 38.4 percent from the field with Quincy Olivari shooting 7-15 from beyond the arc.

Salt Lake City center Oscar Tshiebwe led the Stars with 16 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal. While seven Stars scored in double figures, the Lakers rose to the occasion, tallying 16 made shots from three over the Stars' four made shots. Maxwell Lewis' driving layup in the third quarter raised the Lakers' lead to 23 points as the team carried through the fourth quarter buzzer.

The South Bay Lakers play their first away game at the Santa Cruz Warriors Nov. 15 at Kaiser Permanente Arena at 7 p.m. They return to play at home Nov. 17 versus the Stockton Kings at 5 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.