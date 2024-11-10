Windy City Falls to Grand Rapids on Buzzer Beater

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Grand Rapids Gold 121-124 in their Sunday rematch. Despite the loss, Windy City again had five players in double figures, three with 20-plus points, and one with 30-plus points. Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Bulls on the floor with 32 points and six assists.

Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward tallied 25 points and six assists, shooting 62% from the field. Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo added another double-double to his season, notching 22 points and 13 rebounds for Windy City.

Windy City had a hot start, going 4-4 on three pointers and 2-2 from inside the arc for their first 16 points, but the Gold took the first quarter by three. The second quarter was kept close, but the Gold entered the half maintaining their three-point lead. A needed steal for the Bulls in the third quarter came from guard Jordan Jackson, who assisted Javon Freeman-Liberty on a cutting dunk to give Windy City the lead. The final stretch saw seven lead changes and four ties as the Bulls battled to maintain their lead. Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett, on assignment with the Grand Rapids Gold, posted 17 points in the fourth, including the game-winning three at the buzzer.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell contributed 16 points for Windy City, while shooting 60% from the field. Guard Ryan Arcidiacono chipped in 12 points from the bench, along with five assists. Jordan Jackson and center David Muoka saw their first minutes with the Windy City Bulls, playing 18 and 12 minutes respectively.

Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 37 points, shooting 65% from the field, while also dishing out 12 assists. Two-way Denver Nuggets center PJ Hall put up 22 points and took down eight rebounds.

Windy City heads to Detroit to wrap up their road trip before returning home. The matchup is slated for Tuesday, November 12, at 7:00 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

