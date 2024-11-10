Six Players Reach Double Figures in Mad Ants' First Win of the Season

November 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







The Indiana Mad Ants picked up their first win of the 2024-25 G League season on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, defeating the Cleveland Charge, 122-114.

De'Vion Harmon led six Mad Ants players in double figures in the win, tallying a team-high 25 points and eight assists. Jahlil Okafor added 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting, nine rebounds, and four assists. Cameron McGriff scored the go-ahead basket in the fourth quarter and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Rookie two-way guard Tristen Newton finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists in his second career G League game.

Stellar shooting propelled the Mad Ants to a 61-60 halftime lead on Sunday. Indiana went 11-for-21 (52.4 percent) from 3-point range in the first half, with former Purdue sharpshooter Dakota Mathias knocking down four threes. Meanwhile, Okafor controlled the interior, tallying 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, and three assists over the first two quarters.

There were four ties and four lead changes in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Cleveland then led for a nearly five-minute stretch before the Mad Ants moved back in front on McGriff's putback layup with 3:28 remaining. On Indiana's next possession, Mathias drilled his fifth trey of the night to extend the lead.

McGriff later added a putback dunk and a dagger three in the final minute to seal the victory.

Mathias went 5-for-10 from 3-point range on his way to 16 points and six boards in the victory. Kyle Mangas added 13 points, five boards, and six assists for Indiana.

The Mad Ants return to action on Wednesday night in Detroit, when they take on the Motor City Cruise. They will then host the Iowa Wolves at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday afternoon at 12:30 PM for their home opener.

