Lockridge Walks It off for Opening Day Win for Somerset

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (3-1) defeated the Erie SeaWolves (2-2) by a score of 2-1 on Opening Day with Brandon Lockridge providing a walk-off double to bring home the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Lockridge also scored the Patriots' first run of the game in the fifth inning. Max Burt hit a sacrifice fly that tied the game a half-inning after the SeaWolves went in front

Barrett Loseke (2-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning to earn his second win of the season. Jhony Brito started the game for the Patriots with four scoreless innings, collecting six strikeouts and allowing three hits.

With the win, the Patriots continue to hold a tie for first place in the Eastern League Northeast division.

The Patriots 2022 season presented by Ford will continue at home on Wednesday evening with a 6:35 p.m. game against the SeaWolves at TD Bank Ballpark.

