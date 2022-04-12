RubberDucks Use Early Offense to Back Hunter Gaddis Strong Performance

The Akron RubberDucks used a strong start from right-hander Hunter Gaddis and timely hitting to defeat the Reading Fightin Phils 5-4 in their 2022 home opener on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks got the scoring started early when George Valera tripled off the right field wall to bring home Jose Tena to make it 1-0 Akron in the bottom of the first. Valera scored a batter later when Bo Naylor lined one down the line for an RBI triple.

Mound Presence

In his Double-A debut, Gaddis was overpowering Reading hitters to back the early offense. Gaddis tossed 5.1 innings allowing no runs and just three hits while striking out seven. Nick Gallagher followed with a scoreless inning and two-thirds, striking out two. Manuel Alvarez tossed an inning, allowing three runs (two earned). Kevin Kelly pitched the ninth inning, allowing one unearned run, to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

In the second inning, the RubberDucks stretched the lead when Julian Escobedo and Will Brennan each lifted sacrifice flies to make it 4-0. Brennan came up big again in the fourth by doubling in the left-center field gap to score Jonathan Engelmann to make it 5-0 Akron.

Notebook

Tuesday's home opener marked the start of the 25th Anniversary season and was played 25 years and two days from Canal Park's original opening night...RubberDucks pitchers struck out 10 batters on Tuesday after starting the season with 46 in 25 2/3 innings as a pitching staff in the Erie series...Valera's triple was his first hit of 2022...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 4,367.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their home schedule at Canal Park Wednesday night, hosting the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Joey Cantillo is scheduled to make his 2022 debut against Reading right-hander Noah Skirrow. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for the RubberDucks home opener on Tuesday, April 12, and all home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

