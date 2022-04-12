Bello Strikes out 10 in Sea Dogs Win

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Brayan Bello shined in his season debut, striking out 10 batters in the Portland Sea Dogs (2-2) commanding 7-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators (2-2) on Tuesday at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Sea Dogs got off to a speedy start, scoring in the top of the first inning with Senators starter Steven Fuentes on the mound. David Hamilton led off the game with a walk. Hamilton stole second and advanced to third on a ground ball from Christian Koss. With two outs, Tyreque Reed doubled to center, driving in Hamilton, and giving the Sea Dogs their first lead of the night, 1-0.

Portland hopped back on the scoreboard in the top of the second frame with Fuentes still on the bump. Brandon Howlett walked with one out and Nick Sogard doubled to put runners at second and third. In the next at-bat, Elih Marrero walked, loading the bases. Hamilton singled, scoring Howlett and Sogard, expanding the Sea Dogs lead to 3-0. Hamilton stole second, drawing a throw from Senators catcher Taylor Gushue that rolled into center, bringing in Marrero, giving Hamilton third base and Portland a 4-0 lead. Koss kept the offense rolling, driving in Hamilton with a single and bringing the Sea Dogs advantage to 5-0.

In the top of the fourth inning the Sea Dogs got to Fuentes again. Marrero worked a one-out walk and Hamilton singled, placing runners at the corners. Hamilton stole second for the third time, once again drawing an errant throw from Gushue, scoring Marrero and increasing the Portland lead to 6-0.

After three scoreless innings on both sides, the Sea Dogs scored once again in the top of the eighth against Senators reliever Andrew Lee. Sogard bunted for a single and moved to second on a base hit from Marrero. Hamilton advanced Sogard on a fielder's choice, putting runners at the corners. Koss doubled to right, scoring Sogard, awarding Portland a 7-0 edge.

The Senators entered the scoring column in the bottom of the eighth against Sea Dogs reliever Chase Shugart. With one out, Jackson Cluff doubled to right, and Wilson Garcia followed with a walk. Gushue singled to left, loading the bases. Jake Alu drove in Cluff with a base knock to center, cutting into the Sea Dogs lead, 7-1. Portland shut the door in the bottom half, closing out their second victory of the year.

Bello (1-0) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, giving up four hits and walking one while striking out 10 in his first win of the season. Fuentes (0-1) hurled 4.0 innings, surrendering six runs, five earned, on six hits while walking four and striking out five in his first loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Senators play the second of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 12:00 PM ET first pitch. Portland sends LHP Jay Groome (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound against Harrisburg's LHP Evan Lee (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

